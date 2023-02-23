Russian Ambassador rebuked Berlin for silence about sabotage at Nord Stream

Russia still has a lot of questions for the leadership of Germany on the situation with sabotage at the Nord Streams, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev told Izvestia on February 23.

According to him, the country’s authorities and relevant departments are silent about sabotage, and the German public is also not informed.

“We constantly remind our German colleagues that it is necessary to give answers to our official appeals, in particular to the appeal of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin,” the diplomat said.

Nechaev said that requests from various Russian structures were made repeatedly, but Germany did not provide answers. At the same time, the FRG does not even inform the population of the country about what the American journalist Seymour Hersh revealed, and it was the people of Germany who suffered greatly as a result of explosions of gas pipelines.

“We have recorded the statement of the German Prosecutor General that no Russian trace has been found. But if the Russian trace is not found, whose trace is found? Why doesn’t the public know about this? he asked.

The diplomat stressed that German companies have invested heavily in the energy project, which, after sabotage, will destroy

“The Germans suffered pretty badly,” he added.

It is no coincidence that Russia convened a meeting of the UN Security Council on this issue, the Russian ambassador drew attention, adding that Moscow continues to wait for answers from its German colleagues.

“This has never happened before in the world. That is why the UN meeting was held on our initiative. The world is waiting for an explanation of what really happened. And we also really expect from our German colleagues,” Nechaev summed up.

The day before, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said special sessions General Assembly of the United Nations that Western countries involved in blowing up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines will have to answer for what they have done. He noted that the involvement of the West in the Ukrainian conflict from indirect develops into a direct one.

On the same day, at a briefing at the US State Department, press secretary Ned Price stated that the investigation by the American journalist Seymour Hersh does not indicate the author’s ties with Russia and has a right to exist. Only it is “another act of blatant lies,” said a State Department spokesman.

Also on Wednesday, at a briefing at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, said that the West is trying to cover up its tracks in the investigation of the terrorist attack on Nord Stream.

Earlier, on February 20, the European Commission (EC) called the investigation of journalist Seymour Hersh about Nord Stream a speculation.

On February 8, Hersh published his investigation. It says that American divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea last June, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, according to the journalist, were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

On February 16, the journalist did not rule out the publication of new materials on gas pipeline explosions. He noted that preparations for explosions on pipelines were held in secret.

Leaks at Nord Stream were discovered on 26 September. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency.