Russian Ambassador to Brazil Labetsky reported on the development of cooperation between the two countries – News

February 13, 2023, 03:07 – BLiTZ – News Russia and Brazil continue to successfully develop bilateral relations in the economic and political spheres, despite all attempts by third parties to create difficulties in this area. This statement was made by the head of the Russian diplomatic mission in Brazil, Alexei Labetsky, during a conversation with Izvestia.

The head of the diplomatic mission called it fundamentally important that the two countries continue to work together in the international arena. According to him, among other things, there is active interaction through the BRICS.

Labetsky drew attention to the fact that, according to the first information from Brazilian statistics, mutual trade between Russia and Brazil in 2022 approached ten billion dollars. The Ambassador called these indicators high.

“We are pursuing a long-term policy, primarily in the field of trade. (…) In addition, we have a mutual interest in developing cooperation in the energy and investment fields, as well as in working out new payment and investment systems related to the current realities in the international financial market,” summed up the head of the diplomatic mission.

Also earlier, Aleksey Labetsky said that there are no reasons to restrict Russians from visiting the country now. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.

