March 21 - BLiTZ. Alexander Shulgin, Russia's ambassador to the Netherlands, said that Moscow currently does not see any development in the Scythian gold case, but there is still hope. It is reported by Moskovsky Komsomolets.

“There is still hope for a fair decision by the Dutch Supreme Court,” Shulgin said.

Exhibits of gold artifacts have remained in the Netherlands since 2014, since the museum where they were sent for the exhibition decided not to give them to either Ukraine or Crimea. Reportedly, these exhibits belong to a group of Crimean museums.

Shulgin noted that the courts in the Netherlands, considering the case of artifacts, were guided only by political factors.