February 15, 2023, 03:54 – BLiTZ – News The guns, designed to destroy UAVs, created on the territory of the Russian Federation, showed themselves well in battles on the territory of the special operation. Information about this is spread by RIA Novosti, citing an unnamed source.

The text of the publication says that various types of such weapons are used on Ukrainian territory, among which are Pishchal-PRO and REX, which were designed by enterprises that are part of Rostec.

“Both Pishchal and REX showed good performance and confirmed their performance. The guns make it possible to “turn off” mini-UAVs used by the Ukrainian military at a distance of 1-2 kilometers, ”the publication quotes the text of the statement he made.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the guns make it possible to land enemy UAVs, which allows the military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to use them.

Each of the guns strikes drones with the help of electromagnetic impact, which allows you to completely close the object from the signals coming from the remote control.

Recall that Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Dmitry Belik pointed to the fact that Warsaw, taking the regions of Ukraine under its own control, will be able to persuade them to lay down their arms without resorting to battles.

As part of a dialogue with the online publication, he pointed to the fact that the reason for such a decision could be a developed energy system and higher wages, which have long attracted local citizens. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

