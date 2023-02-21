Russian Armed Forces destroyed two HIMARS installations near Kramatorsk

The “Southern” grouping of troops of the RF Armed Forces destroyed two HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). This was announced on Tuesday, February 21, by the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

So, in the area of ​​Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), two US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket launchers, as well as an ammunition depot, were destroyed.

Konashenkov also said that the Russian military destroyed up to 70 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. He also added that in the Krasnolimansky direction, the units destroyed more than 20 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, a D-30 howitzer, as well as two M101 howitzers made in the United States.

The day before, on February 20, the Ministry of Defense reported on the complete liberation of the village of Paraskovievka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), which is located 9 km from Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut).

In turn, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, spoke about the importance of the liberation of Paraskovievka. According to him, this will block the road to Chasov Yar, which is the last way to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

