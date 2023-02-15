February 15, 2023, 15:22 – BLiTZ – News Thanks to the well-coordinated work of aviation of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction, the accumulation of manpower and equipment of the 14th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), as well as soldiers of the 103rd brigade of the territorial defense near. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, as part of a briefing.

Eight Ukrainian DRGs were also eliminated in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). In just a day, about a hundred people were killed and wounded in the enemy camp in this direction, and two armored vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were also destroyed.

In the Krasnolimansky direction, the Russian military defeated the Ukrainian units of the 67th, 92nd mechanized and 25th airborne brigades. In the same day, the DPR managed to liquidate up to 65 enemy soldiers, as well as four units of military equipment.

As part of the offensive of the Southern Group of the RF Armed Forces in the Donetsk direction, approximately 190 people of the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed. In total falsehood in 24 hours, the losses of the enemy amounted to approximately 415 military men.

In conclusion, Konashenkov noted the precise work of the Russian air defense, which quickly coped with the HIMARS MLRS attacks, and also shot down 11 enemy drones.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Armed Forces hit 87 artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

