February 26, 2023, 07:20 – BLiTZ – News Crews of the Msta-S self-propelled artillery mount attacked the positions of Ukrainian armed formations in the NVO zone. This information was shared in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“In the course of conducting counter-battery combat, artillerymen strike at the identified firing positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the Russian military department reported.

It is emphasized that Russian artillerymen are attacking armored vehicles, mortar and artillery batteries, air defense systems, long-term firing points, as well as enemy command posts. After firing, the fighters of the RF Armed Forces change their position so as not to be subjected to retaliatory strikes.

Controlling the destruction of targets and adjusting the fire are provided by unmanned aerial vehicles.

On the current and former territories of Ukraine, a special military operation has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The main tasks of the SVO are the demilitarization and denazification of the republic. As the head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin noted, Russia seeks to ensure the safety of its citizens, including residents of the LPR and DPR.

