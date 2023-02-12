Russian boxers arrived in Russia after 12 victories at the tournament in Morocco

On February 12, the Russian boxing team returned to Moscow from Morocco, where it won the first team place in the international tournament for the prizes of the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI.

In Vnukovo, the athletes were given a solemn meeting with music, songs and treats.

In Morocco, Russian boxers won 12 gold, five silver and five bronze medals.

“Impressions are very positive, bright. This is what we have been waiting for a long time. This, of course, pleases, motivates. It was very nice when we stood on the pedestal, played our anthem and raised our flag. For the sake of this, we are boxing, ”said the winner of the international boxing tournament Dmitry Dvali.

This tournament was the first after the decision of the International Boxing Association to allow Russians and Belarusians without restrictions.

“Very good tournament. 38 countries took part. Under the anthem, under the Russian flag. I am very grateful to the Russian Boxing Federation, [президенту] Umar Nazarovich Kremlev. Indeed, the results are very good, the opponents were very strong <…> we fought all the fights with dignity,” said Viktor Farkhutdinov, head coach of the Russian men’s national boxing team.

The International Boxing Association allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in the competition on October 5, 2022. National teams will be able to compete in international tournaments under the flags of their countries, and if they win, anthems will be played. As Kremlev stressed, sport should be out of politics and other sports international federations should follow the example of the association.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

