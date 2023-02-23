“Russian” businessman Boris Kuzinets sold the most expensive house in Israel

In Israel, a summary of the most valuable real estate transactions over the past year was published, where the first place was taken by the proceeds from the sale of a villa worth 173 million shekels (more than 3.5 billion rubles). According to the local newspaper Globes, this villa belonged to the “Russian” Israeli businessman Boris Kuzinets.

Located on the famous Galei Thelet street in Herzliya, the 1,000 square meter house was purchased by an anonymous company who wished to remain anonymous. This street was previously the residence of the US Ambassador to Israel.

Kuzinets himself bought this elite house for 82 million shekels, thus over the past 13 years the owner of the property has received more than 100% of the income.

Last year was for Israel “fruitful” for the sale of expensive homes. On the same street alone, Galey Thelet, a mansion was sold for more than 100 million shekels, a house of 650 square meters for 22.3 million shekels and a “modest” dwelling of 375 squares for only 12 million shekels.