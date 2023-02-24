Russian businessman turns an old Boeing into a luxury villa in Bali

Even during the pandemic, when life changed dramatically for most and not always for the better, the Russian businessman made a bargain.

Times of uncertainty, people do not understand what lies ahead and how best to act, Felix Demin simply bought a decommissioned aircraft from one of the Western companies. He transported the plane to Bali, mounted it on one of the rocks of the wild beach. It is worth noting that Felix himself also lives in Bali for quite a long time.

The rock turned out to be in the most picturesque place, kilometers of beaches. unique landscape and plane. What could be more exotic. The place is quite secluded, without crowds of tourists. The view of the ocean is especially beautiful.

Outside, the Boeing has been restored, and inside, all business-class trim. Comfortable vacation option for wealthy tourists. It remains to wait for real reviews from guests. Everything is beautiful in the picture.