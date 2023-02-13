Russian chess player Kosteniuk wins the second stage of the FIDE Grand Prix

Russian Alexandra Kosteniuk won the second stage of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Grand Prix among women.

In the final, 11th round, Kosteniuk lost to the Chinese Zhu Jin’er, but still retained the championship at the end of the stage.

Kosteniuk scored 7.5 points. The second place with 7 points was taken by Humpy Koneru from India, the third place went to the Georgian Nana Dzagnidze, who scored 6.5 points.

The second stage of the FIDE Grand Prix took place in Munich.

In March, the third stage of the competition will be held in India, and the final stage in Bydgoszcz, Poland, will take place in May. “Sport Express”.

The first stage of the Grand Prix, which took place in Kazakhstan in September last year, was won by Russian Ekaterina Lahno.

That same month, Lahno won the FIDE Rapid Chess Championship. In the final round, she defeated Chinese Hou Yifan with a score of 15:10. The prize fund of the tournament was $70,000.

