Russian citizens who returned from Turkey chanted: “Russia!”

A plane with Russians evacuated from the earthquake zone in Turkey landed in Moscow, and those meeting them at Vnukovo airport greeted them with the slogans “Russia! Russia!”.

The Russians returned to their homeland with their families, follows from the published video.

One of the returnees said that she flew to Moscow from Kahramanmarash, the city where a devastating earthquake occurred on February 6.

“Mom contacted the rescuers, then they contacted me. And in the end she was saved, ”she said in an interview with reporters.

According to the woman, she is very happy to return home.

The Russians were evacuated on the morning of February 12, in total, 39 Russian citizens flew to Moscow who wanted to return to their homeland. They lived and worked in the earthquake zone.

The aircraft for the evacuation was provided by Rosatom. The collection and dispatch of Russians was organized by employees of the embassy and the consulate general in Antalya.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. According to the latest data, as a result of the elements in Turkey, 24,617 people died, more than 80 thousand were injured.

In particular, the victims of the earthquake, according to preliminary data, were a family from Moscow – a husband and wife and two children aged 2.5 years and four years. On February 10, rescuers found the bodies of a woman and a child. Then the body of a man was found, presumably the husband and father of the previously found Russians. The body of the second child was later discovered.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths admitted that the death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria would exceed 40,000.

