Russian Defense Ministry named the targets of a massive missile attack on targets in Ukraine

Russian Defense Ministry named the targets of a massive missile attack on targets in Ukraine – News

February 12, 2023, 01:49 – BLiTZ – News The official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, shared information that, as part of an extensive missile attack on facilities located on Ukrainian territory, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation managed to achieve each of the goals.

“The goals of the massive strike have been achieved. All assigned objects are hit. The work of energy-intensive industries of the military-industrial complex has been stopped, ”reads the text of a statement made by him as part of a speech at a regular briefing.

He drew attention to the fact that the defeat of these facilities made it possible to prevent the import of weapons and ammunition coming to the Kyiv regime from abroad into the battlefields.

Recall that the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyiv regime disseminates information that the systems signaling the introduction of an air raid alert regime have begun their work on the territory of five regions of the state.

The government-controlled media points to the fact that Kharkiv’s administration has pointed to the fact that shells have been dropped on the city and the entire region. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

News Desk

Contents published under this byline are those created by the news team of BLiTZ

