Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Bogdanov said in an interview with TASS that Russia hopes to avoid a large-scale Turkish operation in northern Syria

Russia’s peacekeeping activities in Syria will continue. Now the task of the Russian Federation is to resolve the growing conflict between Syria and Turkey. Russia is trying in every way to smooth out the large-scale military operations that Turkey is trying to unleash on Syrian territory.

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov issued a statement that Russia hopes to avoid Turkey’s large-scale military operation in northern Syria, which it plans against the PKK forces and the creation of a 30 km wide security zone on the border with Syria.

With the success of the joint efforts of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran, a comprehensive settlement in Syria is possible. Turkey has repeatedly carried out operations in northern Syria since 2015, creating a security zone between the cities of Aazaz and Jerablus, occupying Afrin and controlling the border areas east of the Euphrates River.