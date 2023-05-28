Russian Embassy greets Bangladesh on the occasion of International Day of UN Peacekeepers

The Russian Embassy in Bangladesh has issued a press statement congratulating Bangladesh on the occasion of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, which is observed each year on May 29 since its establishment in 2002 by the UNGA resolution.

In the statement, Russian Embassy said: It has been already 35 years since Bangladesh started providing its Armed Forces and Police for peacekeeping operations around the globe. Being the largest contributor of troops with more than 7000 uniformed personnel deployed worldwide, Dhaka plays a pivotal role in bringing peace, stability and trust in conflict zones. Thanks to peacekeepers, it was possible to overcome multiple conflicts and restore stability in dozens of countries that emerged from bloodshed and devastation.

Russia shares with Bangladesh this international responsibility, having been closely engaged in UN peacekeeping missions. As a Security Council permanent member, Russia is widely involved in developing mandates for UN peacekeeping operations and gearing up mission members for constructive and respectful interaction with the host state. Our country is one of the largest contributors to the UN peacekeeping budget and sends military observers and police officers to operations in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Europe. As of March 31, 2023, 79 Russians, including 13 women, are serving in UN peacekeeping missions.

Similar to our Bangladeshi partners, Russia attaches great importance to training female peacekeepers. In particular, the All-Russian Training Centre for Peacekeepers at the Russian Interior Ministry in Domodedovo has introduced UN-certified courses for foreign law enforcement officers, which include a large number of women.

On this date we also pay tribute to those who, far from their homeland, gave up their lives in the name of the ideals of peace. Last year, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lieutenant Colonel Alexey Mizyura, head of the group of Russian UN military observers, tragically died in the line of duty and will be posthumously awarded the Dag Hammarskjöld medal.

Bangladesh has also lost dozens of her brave sons in the selfless feat, and their names have been etched into history.

For BLiTZ Hindi edition please click here