Russian embassy responds to US statements about “deportation” of Ukrainian children – News

February 15, 2023, 06:15 – BLiTZ – News The Russian embassy in the United States of America has responded to State Department accusations of “deporting” Ukrainian children. The diplomatic mission stressed that the Russian Federation is trying to do everything to ensure their safety and protection from the atrocities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The embassy’s commentary on Telegram reads as follows: “Russia has accepted children who were forced to flee with their families from the shelling and atrocities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We do our best to keep minor citizens in families, and in cases of absence or death of parents and relatives – to transfer orphans under guardianship. We ensure the protection of their lives and well-being.”

Earlier, Aleksey Arestovich, a former adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine, spoke about the calls of diplomats from the United States, France and Great Britain to their fellow citizens in order to leave Russia and Belarus. According to him, thus Europe and America sends a signal that it is becoming unsafe to be in those territories.

Also, the former assistant to the head of the office, Volodymyr Zelensky, recalled that the West’s recent actions are associated with a “response to Putin’s intractability” on the issue of the withdrawal of troops.

It is possible that in the near future the military conflict may expand into the territory of the Union State of the Russian Federation and Belarus. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

