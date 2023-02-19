Members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) are testing the resolve of recruits near Vuhledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by sending them on reconnaissance to Russian positions blindly. This was announced on February 19 by the commander of one of the departments of the Espanyol volunteer detachment with the call sign Output.

“They have such a practice – they send one person forward, some new one. And they tell him that before them (the Russian military. – Ed.) 250 m, and in fact – 150 m. As if they are checking whether he has the strength and fearlessness, how he will react to these things, ”the commander quotes “RIA News”.

He also added that once a group of Ukrainian saboteurs tried to get into the territory of his detachment. The commander noticed the enemy already literally 40 meters away.

“The man crept up very close, at some point came out of the green. Seeing each other, we were both very surprised, ”said the Output.

Earlier, on February 1, the head of the personnel department of the headquarters of the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Roman Gorbach, said that citizens of Ukraine liable for military service, even if they were partially fit for service, could be drafted into the country’s armed forces as part of mobilization.

On January 30, former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said that Ukraine urgently needs “maximum mobilization” due to the critical situation at the front.

It also became known that the courts in Ukraine began to pass sentences for evading mobilization. Dodgers face a penalty of up to five years in prison.

On January 18, the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”, Vladimir Rogov, also noted that mass raids and forced mobilization were taking place in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kyiv.

According to a number of reports, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry is going to call up to 100,000 recruits.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

