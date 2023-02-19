February 19, 2023, 14:48 – BLiTZ – News

On February 19, it became known that a militant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Sozansky, who had posted a video of bullying the dead Russian fighters, was liquidated near Artemivsk in the NVO zone. This was announced by the military commander Andrey Rudenko in his Telegram channel.

Sozansky, originally from the Lviv region, participated in the riots in Kyiv in 2014. After that, the militant joined the Golden Gate punitive battalion, which is known for its abuse of civilians in Donbass.

After the start of the special operation, Sozansky was appointed company commander in the 80th separate air assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Earlier, the brigade’s militants shot 12 unarmed captured soldiers of the RF Armed Forces in Makeyevka.

In his social networks, Sozansky kept a blog in which he published photos and videos of dead Russian soldiers, and also recorded mockery of them.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.