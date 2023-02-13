February 13, 2023, 03:14 – BLiTZ – News The fighters of the Russian division of Espanyol managed to repel the attack of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Uludar direction. So, the military went to the line of contact after successfully practicing firing from grenade launchers. Then the unit’s infantry managed to advance in the Ugoldar direction thanks to the well-coordinated work of the AGS operator and the UAV operator.

A unit fighter with the call sign “Vykhodnoy” told RIA Novosti the following: “The enemy is in close proximity to us. Gun fights often break out here. We are armed to the teeth here. Every person who is in this position, he is not afraid.”

Earlier, a representative of the Air Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, said that Russia had changed the tactics of using Geran kamikaze drones, starting to attack in small groups in the evening instead of at night.

Ignat suggests that this may indicate a decrease in the stock of drones. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also claims that this tactic is aimed at depleting Ukrainian air defense.

