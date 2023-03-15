Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: initiatives provoking a clash of nuclear powers pose serious risks

March 15 - BLiTZ. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov assessed the incident with an American drone that was seen over the Black Sea on March 15. The information was provided by RIA Novosti.

Recall that on March 15, an American drone violated Russian airspace and collected intelligence data over the Black Sea for Ukraine. Russian Ambassador to the United States Antonov said that the American side recognized its drone and said that it was practicing a training flight for attacks on the northwestern part of the Russian Federation. It is not known if the UAV had missiles.

Sergei Lavrov said that all incidents that provoke confrontation between states with nuclear potential are doomed to risks.

