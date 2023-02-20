Russian Foreign Ministry accuses the Netherlands of destroying bilateral relations with Russia – DOS

February 20, 2023, 19:07 – BLiTZ – News

On Monday, February 20, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement in which it called the decision of the Dutch authorities to reduce the number of employees of the Russian embassy and suspend the activities of the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation “another unfriendly step aimed at further destroying Russian-Dutch relations.” The full text of the statement is published on the ministry’s website.

The Russian diplomatic mission stressed that after a year of attempts to create the necessary conditions for the functioning of diplomatic missions, the Netherlands disrupted the negotiation process, presumably due to instructions received from outside.

new code123

“Amsterdam’s decision to suspend the activities of the Trade Representation in Amsterdam leads to the dismantling of the foundations of trade and economic cooperation that has existed between our countries for many years,” the statement emphasizes.

At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry placed the responsibility for the degradation of Russian-Dutch relations entirely on the Dutch side and promised retaliatory measures.

Earlier it was reported that the head of the Military Intelligence and Security Service of the Netherlands, Jan Swillens, announced the expulsion of 17 Russian diplomats from the country. This is the decision to equalize the number of diplomatic workers working in the two states.

Read more in the BLiTZ article.