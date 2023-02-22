Russian Foreign Ministry announced tough measures in response to the decision of The Hague to expel Russian diplomats

Russia will take tough measures in connection with the decision of The Hague to reduce the Russian diplomatic presence in the Netherlands. This was announced on February 22 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“We have already done <...> official statement in connection with this confrontational move by the Netherlands. Of course, there will be measures, retaliatory measures, tough retaliatory measures. You will learn about them in the near future, ”said the representative of the department at a briefing.

Earlier, on February 18, the Dutch Foreign Ministry announced that some Russian diplomats should leave the country within two weeks, as it was decided to limit the number of Russian diplomats working in the country. As emphasized in the ministry, negotiations with Russia on the conditions for sending diplomats to diplomatic posts have not yet been successful.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on the same day warned that Russia would respond to the decision of the Netherlands to limit the number of Russian diplomats in the country.

The Netherlands also decided to temporarily close the Consulate General in St. Petersburg due to a lack of staff. In addition, the Russian trade representation in Amsterdam will be closed.

On February 16, Dutch Ambassador Hilles Arno Beschoor Pluh was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The Ambassador’s attention was drawn to The Hague’s destructive position in the visa area. In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared the unacceptability of the Netherlands’ policy to prevent the Russian Embassy from performing its direct functions.

In October 2022, the Dutch ambassador was also summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Then he was told that in recent years, several provocations had been committed against employees of Russian diplomatic agencies in the Netherlands by foreign intelligence services. The ministry noted that the authorities and law enforcement agencies of the Netherlands not only do not stop illegal actions, but also participate in them themselves.