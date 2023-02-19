Russian Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian Damascus

Russia condemns the military actions of Israel, which attacked the Syrian Damascus, as these actions are a gross violation of international law. This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova on Sunday, February 19.

“We strongly urge the Israeli side to stop armed provocations against the Syrian Arab Republic (SAR) and refrain from steps that are fraught with dangerous consequences for the entire region,” it says. comments.

As the diplomat noted, the continuation of such actions is absolutely unacceptable in conditions when many countries of the world, including Russia, are actively helping Syria overcome the consequences of the devastating earthquake and are sending their rescuers, doctors and humanitarian supplies to the republic.

On the night of February 19, it became known that the Israeli Air Force (Air Force) launched a missile attack on Damascus. According to the Syrian Ministry of Defense, air defense systems responded to the missiles and shot down most of them. One of the Israeli rockets hit a building in the Kfar Suze area of ​​Damascus. As a result, five people died and 15 were injured. In addition, a number of houses were destroyed.

The Israeli army refused to comment on media reports about the air force strike on Damascus.

The Syrian General Directorate of Antiquities and Museums indicated that some objects in the territory of the historic citadel of Damascus were damaged as a result of an Israeli airstrike.

Syria and Israel have been at war since 1948, when the independence of Israel was declared. In 1967, during the Six Day War, Israel occupied part of the Golan Heights, which had belonged to Syria since 1944.

In 1981, the Israeli parliament unilaterally asserted Israeli sovereignty over them. Periodically, the parties made attempts to achieve peace, but to no avail.