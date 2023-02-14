Russian Foreign Ministry pointed to the indifference of the West to the consequences of the earthquake in Syria

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused the West of speculating on the needs of those affected by the earthquake in Syria. This is stated in statement Foreign Ministry, circulated on Tuesday, February 14.

The ministry claims that Western countries, led by the United States, are “pushing through” in the UN Security Council a new resolution on the expansion of the cross-border mechanism (BTM) in Syria in a formed regime. It is clarified that we are talking about adding two more crossings to the Bab al-Hawa checkpoint functioning until July 10 in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2672 to deliver aid to areas not controlled by Damascus without the consent of the Syrian government.

The ministry pointed to the ignorance by the West of the official statements of the Syrian authorities about their readiness to promptly deliver humanitarian aid to all parts of the country. In addition, the possibility of delivering goods through Syrian-controlled checkpoints is not taken into account. Also not taken into account is the fact that Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Homs, and not northwest Syria, were the most affected provinces.

“Once again, we have to make sure that the last thing that interests the Americans, the French and the British is real help for the Syrians. Western countries not only did not provide any support to Syria, but continue to stifle the country with unilateral sanctions that provoked a large-scale fuel crisis (there is not even enough to refuel ambulances), prohibiting the import of vital goods and equipment, as well as money transfers. … Speculating on the needs of those affected by the earthquake and not waiting for the report of the representatives of the humanitarian wing of the UN on the situation “on the ground”, the Westerners are pursuing their destructive line of violating the norms and principles of international humanitarian law, infringing on the sovereignty of Damascus,” the message says.

The main task of the authors of the new document, as the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out, is to build up, under the pretext of an earthquake, the supply of exclusively uncontrolled areas of Damascus.

On February 13, UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had ordered the opening of two additional delivery points for humanitarian aid to the republic from Turkey. Two new checkpoints Bab el-Salam and El-Rayi will link Turkey and northwestern Syria. So far, the period of work of points is limited to three months.

At the same time, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria (CPVS), Major General Oleg Yegorov, said that the lack of security guarantees complicates the work of Russian humanitarian missions in some Syrian regions. Thanks to the participation of the Russian Federation over the past days, 321 Syrians received medical assistance, and more than 60 tons of humanitarian goods were delivered: food kits and essentials.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmarash in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. According to the latest data in Syria, about 8.5 thousand people died.

On February 8, Syrian Minister of Local Self-Government and Environment Hussein Makhlouf expressed his gratitude to the states that provided assistance to Syria, including Russia. At the same time, Damascus pointed out that US sanctions interfere with the provision of humanitarian assistance to Syria, and called for their immediate removal. The UN also indicated that no sanctions should interfere with humanitarian activities.

