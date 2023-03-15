March 15 - BLiTZ. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the British appeal to the organizers of the Olympic Games with a request to ban Russian teams from participating in international competitions in 2024. The information was posted by the Match TV channel.

According to Zakharova, this is real Russophobia in its purest form.

The Minister of Sports and the Media rolled into one Lucy Fraser officially confirmed in her appeal to the IOC that the UK is supporters of Russophobia. British Minister of Culture Fraser violated international law and the domestic policy of the country itself. It is impossible to apply politics in relation to sports and spheres of life.

Recall that the organizers of the 2024 Olympic Games reported that the participation of teams from Russia and Belarus in the competition is under question. A variant of a neutral flag is being considered.

