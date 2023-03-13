Russian Foreign Ministry Zakharova: US will support the stability of the banking system with paper and paint

March 13 - BLiTZ. Russian Foreign Ministry diplomat Maria Zakharova expressed her opinion on the upcoming speech by US President Biden. Zakharova informed how Washington is going to protect its banking system.

Maria Zakharova does not understand why it is necessary to wait a day for the appeal of the President of the United States. His assistants announced the performance on the evening of March 13th. There is no point in sitting and waiting for his words about the banking system. Any child knows that this mechanism can be held with paint and paper.

Three days ago, SVB closed down in the US and declared itself bankrupt. It was the largest bank in America. Earlier it was reported that Joseph Biden on March 13 will make an appeal about the banking system.

Biden discusses Silicon Valley bankruptcy with California Gov. Newsom