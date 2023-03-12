Russian hackers threaten the developers of STALKER 2 with content leaks

A hacker group from the Russian Federation has threatened the creators of the computer game STALKER 2 with leaking content to the network before the release of the game if they do not reconsider their attitude towards Russian players. The ultimatum appeared on social networks on Saturday, March 11.

The hackers reported that they have a huge amount of material on the game at their disposal, including a full story, description of cut-scenes, concept art and much more. In confirmation of the words, they posted some of the materials immediately.

In order for the content not to appear on the network, GSC Game World will have to change its policy regarding Russian and Belarusian players, as well as return full Russian localization. The response from the developers is expected until March 15.

“We ask you to act adequately and correct the situation. Don’t let the STALKER universe die because of your politicization – stagnation is already being felt very seriously, which means it’s time to build relationships with the community, ”the hackers noted in the publication.

STALKER 2 is planned to be released during 2023 on PC and Xbox Series, although the release was originally supposed to take place in April 2022, then the creators postponed it to the end of the year.

On March 14 last year, it was reported that GSC Game World would not sell its products to users from Russia. In their statement, the developers noted that they are not sorry to lose the Russian audience.

Against the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing operation to protect the Donbass, a number of brands have decided to suspend work in the country. This is how Western companies reacted to the operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, which Russia launched on February 24, 2022.

As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified at the time, the special operation has two goals – the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. According to him, both of these aspects pose a threat to the Russian state and people.