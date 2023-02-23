Russian-Indian production of Brahmos NG missiles may start at the end of 2025

Joint production of Brahmos NG missiles may start in late 2025 – mid-2026, reported RIA Novosti managing director of the company Atul Dinkar Rane.

He said that a review of the design of the future rocket, which was carried out in Russia, had recently been completed, and detailed design had already begun.

Brahmos NG missiles are being prepared for air-launching, and drop tests will be carried out. The first of them may take place in February-March 2024. Live tests at the end of 2024, and production at the end of 2025-mid 2026, Rahne noted and added that this is a very optimistic forecast.

The Brahmos NG rocket will weigh 1,330 kilograms, half the standard weight of the Brahmos, and will have a range of 300 kilometers.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint Indian-Russian venture for the production of supersonic cruise missiles, operating since 1998.