Russian military delivered 2.5 tons of medicines to Syrian Aleppo

Servicemen of the Russian group of troops in Syria donated more than 2.5 tons of medicines to help hospitals in the city of Aleppo – the Syrian military hospital and the State University Hospital. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense on February 18, it is there that people who suffered from a powerful earthquake in the republic in early February are being treated.

“The medical care included antiseptic and disinfectants, hormonal preparations, blood transfusion systems, antibiotics, antipyretic and analgesic drugs, as well as other medicines,” the ministry’s Telegram channel says.

According to the head of the medical service of the Russian group of troops in the SAR, colonel of the medical service Alexander Liseenko, the Russian military handed over medical equipment received in the form of humanitarian aid to the university clinic in Aleppo.

On February 17, the World Health Organization (WHO) called on the world community to allocate $84.5 million for health assistance to those affected by the strongest earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The earthquakes that occurred in the WHO called the strongest in the European Region over the past century.

Earlier, on February 15, Major General Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria (CPVS), said that the Russian military had distributed more than 2.7 tons of humanitarian aid to Aleppo residents during humanitarian actions. He added that military doctors from Russia continue to receive victims of the cataclysms.

Prior to this, on February 11, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the organization sent 35 tons of medical equipment to Syria for earthquake victims. He assured that in the near future about 30 tons of humanitarian aid would be brought to the Arab Republic.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmarash in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. According to the latest data, 39,672 people died in Turkey as a result of the disaster. About 8.5 thousand people died in Syria.

Against the backdrop of the cataclysm, the US Treasury Department withdrew from the sanctions against Syria for six months any action to help the country after the earthquake.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad called the situation in the republic after the earthquake catastrophic. He assured that everything would be done to restore the districts and help people. The country’s authorities also expressed gratitude to the states that provided assistance to Syria, including Russia.