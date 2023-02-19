On February 19, Izvestia correspondent Alexei Poltoranin said that an armored group of the fourth brigade of the 2nd Army Corps repelled an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

As the correspondent noted, the battle was at an extremely short distance.

“We went with two bekhs, worked from both sides. Good luck? Of course, they don’t exist now, ”the serviceman with the call sign Kutuz shared.

According to the correspondent, the fighting is taking place near the bend of the Seversky Donets River.

“They have serious fortifications there, they are being ironed. Sometimes we get nightmares. They are probing who, where, how much it costs, where are the weak points, ”said the serviceman with the call sign “Elephant”.

Poltoranin said that in this direction the Armed Forces of Ukraine often make such attempts to attack. In addition, Ukrainian scouts are thrown into the forests near Kremennaya. However, the defense of the Russian forces in this sector of the front is strong and the enemy is unable to break through it.

On the eve of the acting head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik said that a very difficult situation was observed in the area of ​​Kremennaya and Svatovo. According to him, these points are close to the line of contact and all Ukrainian shells reach there.

On the same day, a woman sniper of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was liquidated in the LPR during the assault on Ukrainian positions.

On February 17, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that the Russian Armed Forces had liquidated up to 80 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kupyansk sector. In addition, two armored combat vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and six vehicles were destroyed.

Prior to that, on February 15, Aleksey Poltoranin said that Russian troops were holding positions recaptured from the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kremennaya in the LPR and thus slowly moving the front line forward.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

