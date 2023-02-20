Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered another 56 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria

Aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia delivered 56 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria for the citizens of the country affected by a powerful earthquake. This was reported on February 20 by the press service of the department in the Telegram channel.

“Two special aircraft Il-76 of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered humanitarian aid to the Syrian Republic. The cargo included food, essentials, blankets, pillows and personal hygiene items.

According to the ministry, in total, 336 tons of humanitarian goods have been delivered to the republic by the Ministry of Emergency Situations so far.

Earlier, on February 18, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the military personnel of the Russian group of forces in Syria handed over more than 2.5 tons of medicines to help hospitals in the city of Aleppo – the Syrian military hospital and the state university hospital.

Prior to that, on February 15, Major General Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria (CPVS), said that the Russian military had distributed more than 2.7 tons of humanitarian aid to Aleppo residents during humanitarian actions. He added that military doctors from Russia continue to receive victims of the disasters.

Devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria.

According to the latest data, the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey is 41,156. It is also reported that 430,000 people have been evacuated from disaster areas. More than 5,800 people have been killed in Syria, according to the latest figures.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad called the situation in the republic after the earthquake catastrophic. He assured that everything would be done to restore the districts and help people. The country’s authorities also expressed gratitude to the states that provided assistance to Syria, including Russia.