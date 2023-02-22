February 22, 2023, 06:03 – BLiTZ – News

Servicemen of the Russian armed forces continue to advance in the special operation zone, squeezing the enemy out of their positions. This was reported by officers of the parachute battalion during a conversation with RIA Novosti.

The commander of the company with the call sign “Courage” said that one of the groups was able to gain a foothold in two hundred matres from the other. The task of the fighters is to connect the flanks. The militants are 170 meters away.

“We work in groups of two people: one digs in, the second covers him, and then they change accordingly. And so we are slowly gaining a foothold at the turn, ”the commander of the paratrooper battalion with the call sign“ Count ”described the algorithm of actions of his subordinates.

In their wake, other detachments are moving, which are storming the enemy’s strongholds.

On the current and former territories of Ukraine, a special military operation has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The main tasks of the SVO are the demilitarization and denazification of the republic. As the head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin noted, Russia seeks to ensure the safety of its citizens, including residents of the LPR and DPR.

