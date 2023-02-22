Russian paratroopers are pushing Ukrainian fighters out of their positions, advancing daily. This was reported by officers of the parachute battalion on Wednesday, February 22.

“At the moment, we are closing the gap between yesterday’s economy (part of the line of contact. – Ed.) and busy today,” said the commander of the paratrooper battalion with the call sign Graf in an interview with “RIA News“.

The company commander with the call sign Courage added that the task of the military is to connect the flanks. So, one of the groups was entrenched 200 meters from the other. At the same time, the distance to the militants is 170 m, so the movement must be secretive.

The fighter with the call sign Graf specified that the military work in groups of two people: one digs in, the second covers him, after which they change. He added that other detachments pass through occupied positions, storm objects and strongholds of the enemy.

Earlier, on February 20, it became known that the paratroopers took advantageous positions during the offensive in the LPR. During the maneuvers, the fighters used infantry fighting vehicles BMP-2M “Berezhok”.

On February 19, the 4th brigade of the 2nd army corps repelled an attack by the armed forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Kremennaya in the LPR. The battle went on at an extremely short distance.

On the same day, the calculation of heavy flamethrower systems (TOS-1) “Solntsepek” of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed the stronghold of Ukrainian militants in the LPR. The fighters noted that they had to be extremely precise in their work, since positions of Russian paratroopers were located near the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

