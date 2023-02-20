Russian paratroopers took advantageous positions in the LPR

Russian paratroopers took advantageous positions during an offensive in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as part of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. During the maneuvers, the fighters used infantry fighting vehicles BMP-2M “Berezhok”. This was announced on Monday, February 20, by the agency “RIA News”.

“The enemy is not far away, the nearest stronghold and the nearest trenches are 150-200 meters from us,” one of the paratroopers said.

The fighters noted that because of this they had to work carefully and, if necessary, use armored vehicles.

The Russian intelligence officer added that the Russian troops are planning to conduct additional reconnaissance of the area in the near future. After that, the group will go to the desired sector to take the line. The scouts will point out the most advantageous positions for them to continue their advance.

In parallel, a reserve group will operate, which brings ammunition and food after the occupation of their strong point by their colleagues.

The day before, the 4th brigade of the 2nd army corps repelled an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The battle went on at an extremely short distance.

The servicemen told Izvestia correspondent Aleksey Poltoranin that Ukrainian militants had built powerful fortifications on their positions, and had also begun to send their scouts into the forests near Kremennaya. However, the defense of the Russian forces in this sector of the front is strong, and the enemy is unable to break through it.

On the same day, the calculation of heavy flamethrower systems (TOS-1) “Solntsepek” of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed the stronghold of Ukrainian militants in the LPR. The fighters noted that they had to be extremely precise in their work, since positions of Russian paratroopers were located near the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.