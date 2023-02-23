Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Nebenzya: those responsible for undermining Nord Stream will have to answer

Western countries involved in blowing up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines will not be able to avoid responsibility for what they have done. This was stated by the Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vasily Nebenzya during special sessions General Assembly of the organization on 22 February.

“From the food and energy crisis provoked by Western sanctions to the undermining of the Nord Stream, which, of course, will have to be answered in any case,” the diplomat stressed.

He noted that Western countries are actively increasing their involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, the consequences of which are becoming noticeable everywhere.

The meeting of the UN Security Council on the explosions at the Nord Stream, requested by Russia, took place on February 21. At the event, Vasily Nebezia called for an independent investigation into the incident.

On the same day, it became known that Denmark, Germany and Sweden had prepared a joint statement by the permanent missions of the three countries to the UN. It states that the investigation into the terrorist attacks on gas pipelines has not been completed and the timing of its completion is not yet known.

Earlier that day, at a briefing at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, said that the West was trying to cover up its tracks in the investigation of the terrorist attack on Nord Stream.

According to her, the terrorist attack on gas pipelines is contrary to energy and environmental security, which should have caused “hysterics” among liberals regarding an immediate international investigation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Russia was able to draw attention to the need for a thorough and transparent investigation into sabotage at Nord Stream, but Moscow also saw the West’s reluctance to get hung up on this issue.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. Traces of explosives were found at the crash site. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.

On February 16, the State Duma adopted a draft appeal to the UN calling for an international investigation into the explosions. The document was prepared by the committee on international affairs, it was unanimously supported by all factions.