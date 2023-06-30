Russian President Vladimir Putin turned the phone to PM Modi, know what happened?

president of russia Vladimir Putin Spoke to PM Modi on the phone. Regarding which it was told in a statement issued by the Kremlin that, in a telephone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation around Ukraine and how Moscow should resolve the armed mercenary uprising. discussed. The statement pointed out that PM Modi expressed support for the Russian leadership’s decisive action in dealing with the insurgency by the Wagner mercenary group last Saturday by the Kremlin.

Let me tell you that what happened in Russia on June 24, it seemed that Russia would be engulfed in the fire of civil war. During that time everyone’s eyes from America to Britain were on the developments in Russia. Wagner Chief Progozhin not only challenged the power of the President of Russia in less than 18 hours. Made Putin look like such a helpless president. This was such a rebellion, which did a lot of damage to Putin’s reputation and his strong image.

Ahead of the phone call today, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a gathering in Russia and said that his ‘Make in India’ initiative has had a really impressive impact on the Indian economy. Putin was speaking at a forum organized by Russia’s Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) in Moscow, Russian television network RT reported.

Discussion on topical issues of bilateral cooperation

PM Modi and Putin discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, underlined the importance of continued implementation of major joint projects in various fields and expressed satisfaction at the substantial increase in trade during 2022 and in the first quarter of this year . In the conversation, special emphasis was laid on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the G20, which is currently chaired by India, as well as on the BRICS format. Apart from this, PM Modi also gave information about his international contacts, including contacts during his recent visit to Washington.