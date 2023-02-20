February 20, 2023, 23:20 – BLiTZ – News

On Tuesday, February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the Federal Assembly. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the focus of the head of state’s speech would be the economy, the social sphere and the NWO in Ukraine.

In addition, the Kremlin stressed that the message will be devoted to the “current situation.”

It is noted that only deputies and senators will be present at the announcement of the message, and foreign journalists are not invited.

The message will be broadcast on three federal TV channels – Channel One, Rossiya 1 and NTV, and is scheduled for 12:00 Moscow time.

The previous presidential address to the Federal Assembly was announced in April 2021, and the event was not held in 2022.

Experts expect the Russian president to announce “important decisions” in the context of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.