Russian sappers received medals for performing combat missions during a special operation to protect Donbass. Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov shared footage from the scene on Friday, February 24.

“We worked for three months on demining and clearing the area at the factories of Ilyich, Azovmash, Azovstal. The work was hard, but we cope, we coped and we will cope with it, ”said the fighter with the call sign Buinyi.

As the serviceman said, mine detectors were used for work in the summer, and in the winter in the industrial zone, where there are a lot of metal elements, they have to be cleared with a probe.

“Meter by meter, 35 centimeters – step – you check, step – you check. If the distance is 100 meters, then we can walk it for about 45 minutes, ”he recalled.

In addition, to perform tasks, the military uses a combined-arms demining kit, the weight of which can reach up to 12 kg. Soldiers work six hours a day.

Earlier, on February 15, it became known that the sappers completely cleared the Azovmash heavy engineering plant in Mariupol.

On January 12, Izvestia correspondent Stanislav Grigoriev said that the Russian military had begun clearing mines from the Mariupol Ilyich Iron and Steel Works. According to him, on the territory of 10 thousand square meters. km is extremely dangerous and everywhere you can stumble upon mines, grenades, trip wires and ammunition.

Russia continues the special operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, 2022. The situation in the region escalated in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

The Republic of Donbass, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions became part of Russia following the results of referendums that took place in September 2022.

