Russian scientists have released a sample of an unmanned infantry fighting vehicle

The All-Russian Research Institute (VNII) “Signal” has released a prototype of an unmanned armored car based on the BMP-3, which can be controlled using a tablet, the TV channel reports. “Star” February 19th.

“We have been working on this topic for over 10 years. Conducted a huge cycle of various tests. Therefore, everyone involved in this process feels very confident, including with an unmanned vehicle,” said Sergey Kurdubanov, chief designer of the institution.

He clarified that the system designed by scientists makes it possible to control the BMP with the same ease as if a driver were sitting inside. The specialist added that the new technology can be used to modernize combat vehicles. The cost of this process will not exceed 10% of the cost of the BMP itself.

“We could turn any vehicle into a similar drone, regardless of whether it is wheeled or tracked. It takes up to 10 days to turn a car into a drone,” Kurdubanov said.

On January 26, Izvestia’s military commander Valentin Trushnin showed the work of the BMP-2 and the Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount (ACS). In the Donetsk direction, Russian artillerymen support assault detachments with fire. According to the military with the call sign Dragon, the BMP-2 is capable of delivering strikes from a distance of 4 km, although tankers often work closer.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, against the inhabitants of which Ukraine has been fighting since 2014. The decision to start it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

