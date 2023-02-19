On February 18, the Russian Spring Military Correspondents Telegram channel published video footage of an intense battle between Russian soldiers in the trenches and an American MRAP MaxxPro armored car.

The footage shows how an enemy armored vehicle is firing from a Browning M2 machine gun at the defense line of Russian forces. In response, small arms fire is being fired at the car.

Presumably, the enemy armored vehicle was ambushed. After two shots from grenade launchers at her, filming is interrupted, but the result of the battle is unknown.

The MaxxPro armored personnel carrier was adopted by the United States in 2007 during the rearmament of the American contingent of troops in Iraq.

At the same time, on February 19, it became known that Russian forces had destroyed an American-made mobile radar station (RLS) of counter-battery combat near the village of Daryevka near Kherson. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost four dead, one militant was wounded.

Prior to that, on February 14, the American newspaper The New York Times (NYT) published footage of the liquidation of an American mercenary, former Marine Pete Reed, in the Special Military Operation Zone (SVO). It was noted that the death of Reed occurred in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Earlier, at the end of January, military analyst Alexander Mikhailov told Izvestia that mercenaries from at least 50 states are working with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, most of all in the contingent of mercenaries are Poles, in second place are Romanians.

In the same month, snipers from Britain and the United States were reported to have been abandoned on Bolshoi Potemkin Island near Kherson. An employee of the power structures of the Russian Federation said that an American-British group of mercenaries, mostly snipers, came to terrorize the Russian-speaking population.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

