Russian Spring Z: President Maia Sandu said that Russia is preparing to storm the Parliament of Moldova

March 12 - BLiTZ. According to the authors of the telegram channel “<a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.me/rusvesnasu/25394">Russian Spring Z: special operation in Ukraine and Donbass</a>”, Moldovan President Maia Sandu made a statement that Russia is preparing to storm the Moldovan parliament. It should be noted that rallies are taking place in this country now.

Protesters are chanting “Russia!”, and the police are forcibly taking away megaphones, skirmishes have begun.

Also, the protesters are protesting against high prices for utilities and demand that the government compensate for the increase in the cost of heating, electricity, gas supply, and so on.

Opposition leader Tauber: police across Moldova delay buses with protesters March 12, 2023 at 13:03

The telegram channel has published several videos of what is happening at the rallies.

In particular, you can see how the security forces pushed the elderly man to the ground using physical force. The man lost consciousness.