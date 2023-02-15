Russian students from Ufa have created a disinfection robot – News

February 15, 2023, 09:42 – BLiTZ – News A group of students from the Ufa State Petroleum Technological University has created a highly mobile disinfection robot. About it writes R.T. The journalists referred to the information received from the press service of the National Technology Initiative (NTI) Platform.

So, it is known that the ozone generator was installed on the robot. The invention sprays it upward at an angle. This technology makes it possible to disinfect even the most inaccessible places. It is also noted that ozone can destroy up to 100% of pathogens in the air and on various surfaces. We are talking about viruses, including influenza strains, as well as bacteria and mold fungi.

The device does not exceed the size of a domestic cat. At the same time, the robot was equipped with a camera, a means of communication, sensors, and contactless charging. The developers also claim that their invention is able to overcome obstacles, will stay for about an hour. It is already known that due to such dimensions, the cost of the disinfector will be within 150 thousand rubles.

Experts also noted that it is not recommended to be indoors during the operation of the device.

“When a person may enter the area of ​​responsibility of the robot, it stops the production of ozone and gives an alarm to leave the processing area. The device has a built-in sensor for measuring ozone concentration in order to evaluate the residual concentration after processing the premises, ”Pavel Khlyupin, the project leader, director of the Center for Digital Technologies and Robotics, associate professor of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Electrical Equipment of Enterprises of the Ufa State Oil Technical University, explained this limitation.

The researchers also said that the invention can be applied in various fields. The robot can be used to disinfect school classrooms, as well as to treat catering outlets against viruses and bacteria.

It is noted that upon completion of testing, the robot disinfector can be created in an increased size. Thus, the device can also be used for processing large spaces and premises. It is already known that the first batch of devices, in accordance with the plans of the developers, will be released by the end of 2023.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that drone programming was recognized as a new sport in Russia. This was reported in the Ministry of Sports of the Russian Federation.

