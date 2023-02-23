Russian tennis player Medvedev reached the semi-finals of the tournament in Doha

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated Australian Christopher O’Connell in the quarterfinal match of the tennis tournament of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) in Doha.

The game ended with a score of 6:2, 4:6, 7:5 in favor of Medvedev.

As clarifies “Sport Express”, on account of the Russian five aces, two mistakes on the second serve, as well as four realized break points out of eight. Meanwhile, O’Connell has three shots and two out of four break points.

In the semi-finals, Medvedev will play the winner of the match Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain) – Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada).

The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $1.3 million.

Earlier, on January 18, Medvedev won the ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam. In the final, the Russian defeated the Italian Yannick Sinner with a score of 5:7, 6:2, 6:2. Tennis players spent 2 hours and 29 minutes on the court. The score in personal meetings is 5:0 in favor of Medvedev. The tournament was played on hard courts. The prize fund amounted to €2,074,505. Last year, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime won the tournament.

The Russian tennis player earned almost $388,000 for winning the tournament in Rotterdam, while receiving 500 rating points.

On February 20, it became known that Medvedev had risen from 11th to 8th place in the ATP rankings after winning in Rotterdam. He crashed out of the top ten three weeks earlier. The won title was the 16th in his career for the Russian.