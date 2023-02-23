Russian tourist drowned in South Africa

A Russian tourist drowned on one of the beaches in Durban, South Africa. This was reported on Thursday, February 23, by the local news portal. Arrive Alive, monitoring emergencies.

According to the portal, the emergency medical service at 11:28 (12:28 Moscow time) received a signal that a 47-year-old man was washed away by waves on the beach of Viu Umhlanga. Rescuers and a search team arrived at the scene of the incident and removed the body from the water. Paramedics were unable to restore the man’s breathing.

The name of the drowned man is not given.

It is noted that the Russian chose a sector for swimming, which was not under the control of the rescue service.

In June 2022, a resident of Ufa drowned in the Abkhaz Gagra when he tried to save a girl. Three young men were swimming in the sea, one of the girls began to drown. The man tried to help her, but began to drown himself. The girl was pulled out of the water alive, but the man could not be saved.