Employees of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” broke through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the area of ​​​​the village of Berkhovka near Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic. This was announced on Monday, February 20, by the Telegram channel “Military correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

It is noted that the assault detachments entered between Berkhovka in the rear of the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Yagodnoye area. So they cut off the Ukrainian fighters the opportunity to retreat to Artemovsk.

Near the village of Yagodnoye, Wagner employees are currently holding positions along the forest belt in order to further strike the enemy from the flank. According to the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian media confirmed this information.

It is noted that earlier the capture of the village of Paraskoviyivka made it possible to occupy the heights in Berkhovka and thus “hang” over the positions of Ukrainian militants in the lowlands.

Earlier, on February 19, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would not fight for Artemivsk at any cost and until the last militant. In his opinion, this is not a particularly large city. The Ukrainian leader assured that Ukrainian troops are currently resisting and preparing for a counterattack.

On February 17, Russian troops took control of the village of Paraskovievka, 9 km from Artemovsk. Paraskovievka is located in the Soledar city community between Soledar and Artemovsk.

Earlier that day, Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Astrakhan showed footage of the village of Paraskovievka in the DPR liberated by employees of PMC Wagner.

According to the fighters, the Ukrainian militants removed road signs and signs during the retreat, which, however, did not interfere with the liberation of the settlement.

Wagner employees noted that the battles in the village were literally for every house, and the Ukrainian forces lost a lot of reserves. Later, they found fortified positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village, including a point with 155-millimeter artillery located in a residential area.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

