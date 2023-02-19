Russian forces destroyed an American-made mobile radar station (RLS) of counter-battery combat near the village of Daryevka near Kherson. This was announced on Sunday, February 19, by a source familiar with the situation.

“Yesterday, artillery fire near the settlement of Daryevka, Kherson region, destroyed an AN / TPQ 36 radar and a pickup truck transporting it,” the source said in an interview with “RIA News”.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost four dead, one militant was wounded.

The source also spoke about the destruction by Russian artillerymen of an enemy Msta-B howitzer with ammunition, as well as six Ukrainian militants in the Kamyshany region in Kherson.

Earlier, on February 14, The New York Times (NYT) published footage of the liquidation of an American mercenary, former Marine Pete Reed, in the Special Military Operation Zone (SVO). It was noted that the death of Reed occurred in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Earlier, at the end of January, military analyst Alexander Mikhailov told Izvestia that mercenaries from at least 50 states are working with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, most of all in the contingent of mercenaries are Poles, in second place are Romanians.

On January 24, it became known about the death of two British mercenaries who fought on the side of Ukraine. Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 48, went missing on January 7 during heavy fighting. Later it became known that they died under artillery fire during the “humanitarian evacuation from Soledar”.

Prior to that, on January 21, it was reported about snipers from Britain and the United States, which were abandoned on Bolshoi Potemkin Island near Kherson. An employee of the power structures of the Russian Federation said that an American-British group of mercenaries, mostly snipers, came to terrorize the Russian-speaking population.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.