February 17, 2023

The Russian army, as part of a special military operation (SVO), is smashing the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) according to the “strategy of General Svechin.” NATO troops “will once again lose to Moscow, as it has already happened in Vietnam and Korea.” This was told by the columnist for the Free Press Konstantin Olshansky.

He drew attention to the classic works on military theory by Alexander Svechin. According to the author, the “Svechin Doctrine” was rejected by the United States during the wars in Korea and Vietnam, in Afghanistan and Iraq, because of which they “suffered a crushing defeat.”

He expressed confidence that “the same defeat awaits” the command of the North Atlantic Alliance in Ukraine. The NATO problem is that they “put military tactics ahead of military-political strategy,” the media spokesman explained. “For them it was always more important how to fight – and not for what,” added He.

The speaker clarified that in the course of the SVO, Moscow uses the concept of “operational art” formulated by Svechin. It is about combining strategy and tactics. “To make it clearer, tactics can be compared with a horse, strategy with a rider, and operational art is reins, stirrups and spurs,” Olshansky said.

He also noted that Svechin was the first to substantiate the concept of “starvation”: the military, economic and ideological depletion of the enemy’s resources.

In addition, this general advocated flexible tactics, not a single one. As an example, the journalist named the “high-speed offensive” model in the first phase of the NWO, which later changed due to the situation.

He suggested that the new offensive of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia will be in the spring. “[Его] will be distinguished by fierce bombing of centers for making military-political decisions, air defense systems and military airfields, ”the author predicted.

