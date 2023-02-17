Russian forces took control of the village of Paraskoviyivka, 9 km from Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was announced on Friday, February 17, by the head of Wagner PMC Evgeny Prigozhin.

“The settlement of Paraskoviyevka is completely under the control of the Wagner PMC units,” Prigozhin’s press service said in a statement.

The village of Paraskovievka is located in the Soledar urban community between Soledar and Artemovsk.

Earlier that day, Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Astrakhan showed footage of the village of Paraskovievka in the DPR liberated by employees of PMC Wagner.

According to the fighters, the Ukrainian militants removed road signs and signs during the retreat, which, however, did not interfere with the liberation of the settlement.

Wagner employees noted that the battles in the village were literally for every house, and the Ukrainian forces lost a lot of reserves. Later, they found fortified positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the settlement, including a point with 155-mm artillery located in a residential area.

Earlier on the same day, the head of Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a conversation with Izvestia, noted that the capture of Artemovsk was necessary in order to completely paralyze the Ukrainian army.

On February 14, Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to the ex-president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, admitted that the loss of Artemivsk by Kiev would lead to a wave of popular discontent in Ukraine, which could threaten President Vladimir Zelensky with overthrow.

On the same day, Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said that Ukrainian militants were fleeing from their positions near Artemivsk. According to Marochko, the flight was the result of successful offensive actions by the assault units of the Russian forces. He also added that Ukrainian militants leave weapons and equipment at the firing lines.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

