Russian women began to return home from foreign suitors – DOS

February 26, 2023, 12:21 – BLiTZ – News The demand for foreign suitors among Russian women is falling. This is reported by Moskovsky Komsomolets.

It is noted that the decrease in the romantic interest of women from Russia in relation to foreigners was recorded by the administrators of online dating sites.

In addition, relocation assistance agencies reported a decrease in demand for a service offering marriage to a citizen from another country. The material explains that such agencies have a base of foreign partners who are potentially interested in marriage. It is noted that in recent years this option has not been considered by almost any of the Russian clients.

According to the source, Russians faced difficulties in relations with foreigners in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic and with the increase in the cost of air travel. So, due to covid restrictions, not all residents of Russia were able to fly to foreign men with whom they had regularly had romantic meetings as often.

In addition, one of the Russians, in an interview with MK, noted that many women from Russia are trying to pick up children born from Europeans and return to their native country, because they do not agree with foreign gentlemen based on ideas about the family.

