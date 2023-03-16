Russians are going to be banned from buying property in Lithuania

March 16 - BLiTZ. Lithuanian authorities want to ban Russians from buying property in the country. Demand has skyrocketed in the past year. Details are reported by the TASS news outlet.

The profile committee of the parliament approved this idea. It is noted that in 2022, about 700 objects were purchased by citizens of the Russian Federation. Now they may lose that opportunity.

“The growth of transactions for the acquisition of real estate by Russians or legal entities that they have established may eventually turn into risks for national security,” said the head of the committee, Laurynas Kasciunas.